Vybz Kartel’s Defense Attorney Urged Fans To Social Distance After He’s Freed

Vybz Kartel’s defense lawyer Valerie Neita-Robertson is urging fans to maintain social distancing even after the deejay is freed.

If the confidence of the legal team representing Vybz Kartel is anything to go by, we will see history being made on April 03, 2020, as the incarcerated artiste walks free. In the words of Valerie Neita-Robertson, one of the senior lawyers representing Adijah Palmer, “I only ask one favor, tomorrow please celebrate at least 3 FT apart in your homes along with Other #covid-19 Stipulations. Don’t come on the streets.” She took the time to post to her Twitter account after calls from several media houses wanting to get her take on the pending result.

In 2014 dancehall and reggae superstar Vybz Kartel received a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. According to police reports, Williams was murdered at Kartel’s property in the suburban community of Havendale after he stole two guns from Palmer.

While a body was never found, text messages obtained from the artiste’s mobile phone supposedly provided enough of a description for conviction. The text read, “Tween me an u a chop we chop up the bwoy Lizard fine fine,” wrote Vybz Kartel “Yeah man a mince meat dat … As long as u live dem can never find him.”

Another one of Kartel’s senior lawyers, Christian Tavares-Finson, told the Jamaica Gleaner in 2014. “We will be appealing both conviction and sentence on instructions from our clients. Kartel has maintained his innocence, and that he’s interested in appealing his conviction.”

With the results of the appeal set to be read at 9:30 tomorrow, April 03, Mrs. Neita – Robertson has been expressing herself on social media. “Rule #1: always be confident Why? Because it’s better than the other options – Valerie Neita-Robertson QC,” she wrote on Twitter.

In responding to an ecstatic fan of Vybz Kartel, she wrote, “Anyway I’m just as excited as you all. There are multiple verdicts tomorrow that I can consider a win,The probabilities of a good outcome are in my favor. I gone get a good nights sleep. See you all 9:30 sharp.”

Vybz Kartel’s appeal verdict will mark a pivotal moment for the aced dancehall star and the Jamaican music landscape.

