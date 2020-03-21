Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Help Eradicate Coronavirus Through Clara Lionel Foundation

Rihanna has donated $5 million to towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Rihanna’s no-profit organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), has paid it forward to a few associations around the globe, especially in remote networks in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa, that are getting wiped out and working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection. According to reports, the foundation has already disseminated funds to organizations like Feeding America, Direct Relief, the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Partners In Health, the International Rescue Committee, and others.

Assets will bolster neighborhood nourishment banks serving in danger networks and the older in the U.S., testing and care in Haiti and Malawi, the conveyance of clinical hardware, antibody and treatment innovative work, and human services preparing.

“CLF believes that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness,” they said in a statement. “Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast, and the time to act is now.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation, which Rihanna established CLF in 2012 out of appreciation for her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, has concentrated on education and disaster readiness, particularly in the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa since its inception. These endeavors towards the fight against COVID-19 only further validates the work they have been doing and highlights their relevance.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” said Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, in a statement.

CLF is popularly known for hosting Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball, which has raised millions of dollars for various charity organizations for years. Cheers to Rihanna for always using her platform to help others and for joining this global fight.