Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Associate Kooda B Wants Out Of Prison Due To COVID-19

Kooda B, one of the convicts from the Nine Tr3y Blood gang case, requested to be dismissed from prison because of his vulnerability to the coronavirus.

It seems every inmate with an active lawyer these days has attempted to get an early release because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Tekashi 6ix9ine played an integral role in the prosecution’s case against the Nine Tr3y gang, which led to arrest, charge, and even conviction of multiple gang members. Kooda B, one of the rapper’s associates who were implicated, has requested through his attorney that he be released on bond due to his asthma which makes him more susceptible to the coronavirus disease.

According to Complex, his lawyer Lisa Scolari had requested that the bond be set to the same amount as last year of $300k. The attorney told the judge that her client was provided with an albuterol inhaler upon entering the prison facility, which he has been using every month “to address incidents of shortness of breath.” She also highlighted the issue of the current conditions at the prison not being conducive to health.

“They are overcrowded, making it impossible to enforce the social distancing necessary to prevent spread of the virus. Inmates live in close quarters, share facilities such as sinks and showers. The MCC also has shortages of soap and disinfectants,” Scolari said.

In the court’s response, they called Kooda B’s medical condition, “a minor form of asthma,” and denied the request. According to court documents, the government rejected the plea stating that the “reliance on the current health crisis to secure his release—post-conviction and less than three months from sentencing—is unfounded and should be denied,” they said about the incarcerated former associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

With this outbreak spreading wide and fast, the growing issue of prison conditions have become more pressing. We can only hope that their lawyers stay on top of things.