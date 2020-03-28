Nipsey Hussle Ignores Crucial Street Code, Says Ex Gang Banger

Did Nipsey Hussle ignores street codes the day he was shot and killed?

The UK’s leading broadcasting corporation, The BBC, has a documentary about Nipsey Hussle, and those being featured have said some interesting things. It has been just less than a year since the West Coast rapper was killed outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, The Marathon Clothing. On the afternoon of March 31st, 2019, a man fired multiple shots at Nipsey Hussle in the parking lot of Marathon Clothing. Six shots ultimately hit the shooter’s target and proved fatal.

Investigators believe that murder suspect, Eric Holder, was known to the “Racks in the Middle” rapper prior to the shooting. The incident that led to Nipsey Hussle’s death was motivated by a personal dispute just moments earlier.

Nipsey’s murder left a hole in the hip hop world, and several tributes have since been created to honor his legacy while people ask themselves just why the heinous incident took place. The BBC documentary, “The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle,” is trying to answer that question by conducting interviews with members of the community where the late artist grew up, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department.

The comments filmmaker Ben Zand received were not the most flattering towards Nipsey, with some claiming that he brought his death on himself. “Nipsey was stupid, he was stupid,” claimed Eight Trey Gangster Crips member, Sedrick. “He didn’t have—his gang didn’t protect him and they wasn’t going to protect him when he got that money. It’s too risky, there’s too many dudes that aren’t gonna like you.”

Sedrick alleges that Nipsey believes he was invincible and that that is what led to his downfall. “Nipsey for one, he should have never been at that store without security. He thought he was untouchable,” he said.

The documentary was released in the UK on March 26th and is just one of the projects that will feature the Grammy Award winner. Oscar-nominated director, Ava DuVernay, announced last month that she, too, will be helming a documentary about the rapper that will air on Netflix.