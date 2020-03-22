Drake Shows The Weeknd Love On Live Ahead of Big “After Hours” First Week Sales

Drake and The Weeknd are on good terms again.

The 6 God hoped on Instagram Live over the weekend where he showed his Toronto comrade The Weeknd some love ahead of an expected big opening week for After Hours. The Weeknd’s highly anticipated new album, After Hours, has finally been released, and not a moment too soon considering how desperately the world needs entertainment right now. The Weeknd marked the event Thursday night by hosting an Instagram Live session to celebrate with fans.

Viewers were excited to see another famous Canadian pop up in the comment section when Drake seemed to share his favorite track on the album along with some complimentary emojis. “Too Late,” he wrote, along with several sneezing faces and dancing man emojis. Fans were happy to see the two artists seem to be on good terms following a period of tension in the friendship.

In December, Drake addressed his reconciliation with Abel on his “War” freestyle, which was featured on Oliver El-Khatib’s mixtape, El-Kuumba Vol. 1. Drizzy rapped the lines, “OVO XO link up/And the boy that sounds like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my ni**a/We just had to fix things, family, 6 things/We can’t split up”. While these lyrics imply the two have made their peace, previous lyrics sung by The Weeknd seemed to mention the scandal involving Drake’s secret child. On Gesaffelstein’s “Lost in the Fire”, Weeknd sings, “And I just want a baby with the right one/’Cause I could never be the one to hide one.”

Drake shows some love in live chat on Abel’s IG page pic.twitter.com/vWnqdB3Aet — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) March 20, 2020

Despite having taken some shots at each other in the past, it seems these two talented artists are back to supporting one another, meaning fans might be able to look forward to more collaborations from the Canadian stars. The Weeknd’s new album is expected to perform well in the coming weeks and features collaborations with Metro Boomin, Belly, and Max Martin. So far, the project has reached No. 1 in 73 countries, according to Apple Music.

After Hours is projected to sell 400K album-equivalent units in the first week. This would give The Weeknd the biggest opening week so far this year.