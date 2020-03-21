Twitter Canceled Kanye West After Leaked Taylor Swift Video Call

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to a lesser extent, are both getting hammered

It’s always three sides to every story: her side, his side, and the truth. After years of back and forth and different media stories surrounding the infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud, we finally get to hear what really happened on that phone call that prompted the new rift between the two artists. Kim Kardashian West hopped on Twitter in 2016 to defend her husband Kanye West some time ago when Taylor Swift claimed that she was completely blindsided by Kanye’s “I made that b**ch famous” rap lyric.

Kardashian West alleged that the pop singer received a courtesy call from Kanye, and she knew about the song prior to its release. However, Taylor asserted that the particularly degrading lyric “that bitch” was omitted from the conversation. Today the world gets to hear what really happened on that call as an audio clip of its recording has now surfaced online.

In the conversation, Kanye warned Taylor Swift that the song would be controversial. In addition to telling her that he wants her to be the one to put it out with a tweet, Ye let the pop singer to “brace herself” and asked how she felt about some of the lyrics in the song, namely him saying he made her famous and that she “owes him” sex (which was later changed to “might still have sex). “It’s gonna go Eminem a little bit so can you brace yourself for a second?” the rapper told Taylor on the call. In return, she asked, “Is it gonna be mean?” but Kanye assured her that he didn’t think it was, and his wife loved it.

When asked how she’d feel about the “I made her famous line” and Taylor sounded unsure but supportive. “It’s just kind of, like, whatever at this point, but I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it,” she assured him. “You honestly didn’t know who I was before that. It doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened… Yeah, I can’t wait to hear it.”

Taylor Swift had always stuck to her story that she never approved of the specific lyric calling her “that bitch” but now that proof is out for the world to hear, Swifties, her fanbase has already started a #KanyeWestIsOverParty hashtag on Twitter. Kanye fans, on the other hand, say they are long over this Tay vs. Ye thing. What do you think about the new information?

The 19 year old girl who sang country music at the 2009 VMA finally got her revenge today.?

That girl makes you famous.?#KanyeWestIsOverParty ? pic.twitter.com/TIlth57Lo1 — Wannnnn (@wanecstasy1) March 21, 2020

But for real tho Kris was the only one who worried about taylor and she even said that she liked andrea, if this bitch leaked the phone call idc about the reasons I'm just glad that she did it and we have to stan #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/jFs0kNbavI — s a r a a a a (@swifthadstay) March 21, 2020

No one believed Taylor except her loyal fans. Kanye & Kim literally ruined her in 2016 to the point where she had to stay away from the public for awhile. #KanyeWestIsOverParty is trending because justice is finally served. — Laura The Swiftie (@LauraTheSwiftie) March 21, 2020