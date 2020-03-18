The Weeknd Promised To Heal Us With “After Hours” Album, Shares Tracklist

Canadian star boy The Weeknd has finally revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, After Hours.

The Weeknd has been toying with his fans since last year, using mystery and secrecy as a strategy to stir intrigue among fans who were awaiting new music. Following a few late night shoots and some cryptic social media posts, the singer revealed “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” which were later released as singles. “Heartless” found itself at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in December, and “Blinding Lights,” which was first heard on a Mercedes Benz article, is now cuffing the number 4 spot on the same chart.

The 14-track project will mark the 4th studio album by the singer who previously released Starboy in 2016. After Hours boast other titles, “Faith,” “Save Your Tears,” and “In Your Eyes.” The Weeknd also included “Scared To Live”, which he previously premiered on SNL, wearing the red outfit that he is also sporting on the album’s cover art. “Scared To Live” contains snippets of “Your Song” by Elton John, which is the only vocal sample on the project. After Hours comes through as a one man show, as Weeknd doesn’t employ any features.

LET MUSIC HEAL US IN 4 DAYS #AFTERHOURS — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 16, 2020

The “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer is promoting the album as the main source of healing amidst the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, and his fans are more than excited for the release. He tweeted, “LET MUSIC HEAL US IN 4 DAYS #AFTERHOURS”

The album should be available for streaming on most digital platforms on March 20, 2020, and plans are already underway for the “After Hours Tour,” which should begin in June if public events are no longer on lockdown.

The Weeknd After Hours tracklist

1. “Alone Again”

2 “Too Late”

3. “Hardest to Love”

4. “Scared to Live”

5. “Snowchild”

6. “Escape from L.A.”

7. “Heartless”

8. “Faith”

9. “Blinding Lights”

10. “In Your Eyes”

11. “Save Your Tears”

12. “Repeat After Me (Interlude)”

13. “After Hours”

14. “Until I Bleed Out”