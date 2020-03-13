Future & Lori Harvey Marriage Rumors Heats Up, Hostst Casino Nights In LA

Future and Lori Harvey may go on a lot of vacations, but sometimes they bring the destination to themselves.

It’s been almost six months that we’ve had our eye on the “Life Is Good” rapper and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. The pair first started relationship rumors around November when Lori showed up at Future’s birthday party and didn’t seem to be just a regular guest. The whispers got louder as they seemed to be spotted together more, including trips abroad to exotic locations like Dubai. When the rumor bubble appeared on the edge of bursting, Future finally let us all out of our misery and confirmed that he and the model were indeed a thing.

More elaborate adventures followed, with Future and Lori Harvey jetting off to Jamaica to celebrate Lori’s birthday and traveling to a Utah resort for Valentine’s Day last month. This time, however, they have decided to keep it local and bring the bright lights of Las Vegas to good ol’ Los Angeles.

Lori’s magnificent mansion set the scene for the party the pair put on. The pad was decorated like a casino on the strip, complete with professional roulette tables and card dealers, all to celebrate Future’s friend’s birthday. Talk about good friends! The rapper showed off the festivities on the ‘gram, posting a video with the caption, “Bring Vegas to the crib.”

Those Vegas hostesses had nothing on Lori Harvey who was doing the most in a glamorous glittery black dress. Some have even speculated that the bash was actually for Future and Lori, who it is rumored secretly got hitched. Neither party has commented on the claims which were reportedly courtesy of Future’s alleged baby mama, Eliza Seraphin, but that didn’t stop the internet contemplating what a marriage between Lori and Pluto would be like.