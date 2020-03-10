50 Cent Makes Bold Promise To Pop Smoke’s Mother Ahead Of New Album

50 Cent makes one final promise to Pop Smoke’s mother as the late rapper was laid to rest.

When 50 Cent isn’t instigating feuds or making controversial comments on social media, he’s actually quite a nice guy, as exhibited when it comes to Pop Smoke. Nobody saw the death of the 20-year-old rapper coming. The “Welcome to the Party” hitmaker was on an upward trajectory in his career, having released his second mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2”, in early February. The project debuted at number 7 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned 86,000 album equivalents.

Everything turned sour on February 19th, though, when Bashar Jackson was victim to a home invasion. The incident saw four armed men enter his Hollywood Hills home in the early hours and administer two fatal shots.

Conspiracy theories have remained rife, with some believing that the murder was actually a hit. Just weeks before, Pop Smoke had been arrested for illegally transporting a Rolls Royce across state lines. The car in question had been borrowed for a music video shoot in exchange for the owner receiving special treatment at one of Pop’s shows, but when the artist failed to return the $375,000 vehicle and supposedly went MIA, the owner reported it as stolen. Pop pleaded not guilty to his charge and was released on bail of $250,000 after putting up his mother’s house as surety.

Since Pop Smoke untimely death, Fifty has vowed to step up and continue Pop’s legacy. The young artist was in the process of working on his debut album, and the “Power” star has now promised to complete it. Serving as executive producer on the posthumous piece of work, Fifty has reached out to Drake, Chris Brown, Roddy Rich, and Post Malone to assist him with the project that he aims to put out in May. While attending Pop’s funeral in his hometown of Brooklyn, Fifty made a promise to his grieving mother. “R.I.P Pop Smoke,” he wrote on Instagram. “He told his mom, he wanted to take her to an award show. So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there.”

50 Cent really loved Pop Smoke and Pop saw Fif as an idol.