Rapper Pop Smoke Arrested In NY, Caught With Stolen Rolls-Royce: Reports

Rapper Pop Smoke has been arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce across interstate lines.

The recent JackBoys collaborator may have taken his latest song title literally because he allegedly transported a stolen vehicle from California to New York. Pop Smoke is an up-and-comer in the rap game that has been making some major noise. In 2019, Nicki Minaj and Skepta remixed the rapper’s breakout song “Welcome to the Party.” And just recently, the New York artist was featured on Travis Scott’s new Cactus Jack compilation project Jackboys, highlighting the final song “Gatti.”

According to TMZ, federal agents popped the New York rapper early this morning in New York for traveling in a stolen 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which he had reportedly borrowed following a music video shoot.

In a report obtained by the outlet, law enforcement sources claim that Pop Smoke first met the car’s owner at a recording studio in Los Angeles back in November, at that point a “verbal agreement” was made between the two that Pop Smoke could use the car for an upcoming music video. In exchange, the rapper would give the owner VIP treatment at his upcoming show.

But here’s the catch, the car was to be returned the next day following the video shoot. When that didn’t happen, the owner tracked the car to Arizona using GPS and then reported it stolen.

Things were quiet until the owner of the vehicle noticed his Rolls-Royce in one of Pop Smoke’s now-deleted Instagram posts. And to make matters worse, the vehicle was still in Pop Smoke’s possession, but now in New York according to picture’s geo-tag.

Sources say Pop Smoke was “popped” at the JFK Airport early Friday, after returning home from Paris Fashion Week. Brooklyn Federal prosecutors are handling the case, and Pop Smoke will be arraigned later this evening.