Post Malone Told Concern Fans, “I’m Not On Drugs” After Bizarre Performance

Post Malone is assuring fans that he is 100% well following concerns about his health that emerged last week.

Post Malone is currently venturing across North America as part of his Runaway Tour that began in September. The second leg of the tour commenced at the beginning of February, with the “Sunflower” rapper performing to sold-out audiences and screaming fans every second night. It’s enough to take its toll on anybody.

Fans became worried when they spotted videos of the Grammy nominee falling, rapping on his knees and then rolling around on stage, looking a little worse for wear, to say the least… Many had assumed that his disheveled appearance and bizarre behavior could have been influenced by alcohol or narcotics. His fans were pretty shook after seeing the video went viral. In response to their concerns, Post decided to allay fans’ fears by addressing his drug habits — or lack thereof.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life” the 24-year-old told the adoring crowd in Memphis, Tennessee. “That’s why I bust my a** for these shows and f***ing fall on the floor and do all that fun s***. But for anyone that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support but I feel f***ing fantastic.”

We’re happy to hear that Posty is living his best life. Post Malone recently opened up to GQ magazine about the reason behind his iconic face tattoos, and it was somewhat heartbreaking… “I’m an ugly-ass muthaf****,” he told the publication. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look.”

He’s basically saying that his face art is to help cover up his insecurities about his looks. Even so, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, who is Post’s co-star in the upcoming film “Spenser Confidential,” advised the rapper to remove them.