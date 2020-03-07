Big Sean Shows Jhené Aiko Love On The Gram Hinting They’re Back Together

Big Sean is showing his girlfriend Jhené Aiko love on Instagram while signalling that they’re officially back together.

Jhené Aiko is celebrating the release of her new album, which some are calling her best work yet. Congratulations are in order for Aiko, who released her third studio album today (Friday, March 6). The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive as fans continue to consume the 20-track masterpiece. The singer’s rapper boyfriend Big Sean was right by her side at her listening party earlier this week and was again front and center on Instagram, where he publicly congratulated her.

“I love you, we all so proud,” Big Sean wrote in a comment on Jhené’s post announcing that the album was out. The “Trigger” singer replied to the comment with, “Thank you. I love you,” she wrote.

The two have been inseparable since they’ve rekindled the flame. Big Sean appears on Chilombo on a song called “None Of Your Concern,” which was the record that sparked speculation that they were back together. Months later, the two finally stepped out together at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, and the whispers quickly turned into something more. It does seem that the two just can’t get enough of each other all over again.

If there was any doubt remaining about the two being back together, I’d say they’ve confirmed it for us. Jhené is gearing up to go on tour in only a couple of months. Her North American trek for The Magic Hour Tour begins on May 1 in Boston. The singer will be joined on tour by Queen Naija and Ann Marie. Do you think there will be any surprise drop-ins by Big Sean?

Check out Jhené Aiko’s new album “Chilombo” on all platforms.