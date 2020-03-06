Jhene Aiko Drops Wild New Album “Chilombo” Exploring New Sound

Jhené Aiko’s new album is finally here.

The project, which is entitled Chilombo, is now available everywhere. Jhené Aiko recently said in an interview that Chilombo “means ‘wild beast’ — they’re strong, confident and graceful.” She also said beats are beautiful too. This is Jhené’s third studio album, and the 20-track project features some great collaborations from some pretty big names.

In addition to the already released “None Of Your Concern,” which features Big Sean and “Happiness Over Everything” alongside Future and Miguel, there are also tracks on the records that feature John Legend, Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, Nas and even Jhené own father, Dr. Chill.

Ahead of the album release, Jhené Aiko spoke to Billboard about the vibe of the album. The singer said that she used a lot of crystal alchemy sound bowls during the production and even explained an example of how it can bring healing and stress relief. However, she said it’s not “just a healing album” but you can expect a lot more use of that as an instrument from her.

Jhené made the announcement that the album was out in an Instagram post. Her boyfriend and featured guest on the project Big Sean commented on the post, “I love you, we all so proud. Thank you.”

From Chilombo, Jhené had only previously released the solo songs “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW),” “Triggered” so that leaves fans with a ton of unheard content to get into now that the album is out.

Jhené Aiko’s Magic Hour Tour will follow the album this May, where she will perform shows across North America. Fans can’t wait to see the singer in concert again. Check out the album Chilombo now.