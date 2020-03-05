Meek Mill Don’t Want Smoke Form Nicki Minaj After Her Boo Kenneth Petty Arrested In Cali

You know that saying, he who laughs last laughs best? Well, it looks like Meek Mill is looking for the last laugh with Kenneth Petty.

TMZ broke the story yesterday that Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty as arrested on indictment for failing to register as a sex offender in California. As Hollywood reacted to the news, which quickly developed into a court visit and decision, everyone watched closely to see what the outcome would be. Everyone included Meek Mill.

The “Lord Knows” rapper was spotted over on Instagram, allegedly liking a photo of the TMZ story about his ex-girlfriend’s husband. Meek Mill then quickly went over to Twitter to let the world knows that he is not liking the story on IG. Still, the sarcasm in his tweet didn’t go unnoticed. Meek took to Twitter to deny the “allegations” of liking the post. “You won’t never see me liking something avbout somebody catching a case,” he wrote. “I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that.”

You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 5, 2020

While some fans argued that Meek was innocent, others were convinced that he was simply lying. One fan posted a sarcastic comment which asked, “Who liked it Meekisha?” which attracted approximately 10k likes on Instagram. Another fan retorted with, “But you DID like it Meek.” There was at least one fan who did not criticize the rapper for his actions. They asserted that Meek had to make this statement because of how messy social media users can be these days “and won’t let people just be.” However, a number of commenters said they saw with their own eyes that the rapper liked the post.

Kenneth Petty saw a judge yesterday and pleaded not guilty to the offense and was reportedly forced to turn over his passport. The ex-convict was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor and was even given a curfew before he was released on a $100,000 bond. We will keep you posted as the story continues to develop. Meek don’t want no smoke from Nicki Minaj.