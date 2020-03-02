Kodak Black Shares Mailing Address In Prison, Ask Fans To Write Him

Kodak Black is sharing his mailing address with fans so they can stay in touch.

It’s a new day and the penitentiary junction that separates rapper Kodak Black from society is no longer impenetrable. Fans are pleased to find out that they can now be pen pals with the 22-year-old rapper who shared his P.O. Box address on social media.

Kodak took to Instagram to share a photo that we’ve seen before of him in his prison fit. The image had the title “Write Kodak” scribed at the top with the hashtag #FreeKodak. What followed was the detailed address at which fans can send written correspondence to the Florida rapper. He captioned the post “Strike At Me.”

Kodak has been behind bars for almost a year now after being arrested at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami last year in May. The rapper was indicted by a grand jury the following month for falsifying information on a federal document. Black lied on a gun application about his previous criminal record and also committed fraud by using a fake social security number.

In November 2019, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison which was a far way from the 10 years that he was initially facing prior to his plea deal. At the time of his sentencing, the rapper would have completed approximately six months in the slammer already. When the verdict was first revealed, Kodak took to Instagram to tell fans: “Hold It Down While I’m On Lock. Calling Shots From The Box #Literally,” he wrote in a caption.

After complaints of unfair treatment and conspiracy brewing against him on the inside, a transfer to a different prison, and hopefully now some peace, Kodak is looking to his fans to keep in contact with him in their letters over the next three years of his prison life. Will you be writing him?

Check out the post that revealed the rapper’s mailing address.