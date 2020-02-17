Kodak Black Officially Files Appeals Of Prison Sentence

Kodak Black feels he’s been done dirty by the justice system.

“Calling My Spirit” rapper Kodak Black has made headlines more for his legal issues throughout his career than his music. Since 2015, the 22-year-old has been arrested several times on charges of robbery, battery, possession of marijuana, false imprisonment, sexual assault, child neglect, and fleeing from law enforcement. His spells in and out of jail have been frequent and he is currently serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence for lying in order to purchase firearms. The two counts pertain to making a false statement on a government form in January of last year.

The 46-month-sentence which Kodak received as the result of a plea bargain was far lower than the 96 months that the court had been considering due to his being involved in a prison fight which left a guard injured, but the rapper has still decided to contest the punishment. He claims that the wrong guidelines were used when handing down his sentence in November 2019.

According to papers filed by Kodak on February 12 obtained by All Hip Hop, the judge in the matter incorrectly regarded him as a convicted felon based on a previous case of armed robbery in Florida. At the time, the rapper had pleaded “no contest” and was not convicted, thus maintaining his civil rights and the eligibility to have the case sealed. He is now appealing the ruling.

While in prison, Kodak has made allegations of ill treatment at the hands of the guards appointed to protect him and his fellow inmates. “Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date,” Kodak wrote on social media last month. “They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again.”