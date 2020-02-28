Vybz Kartel Sons UTG Drops Debut EP “Skinny Jeans”

Vybz Kartel sons Likkle Vybz and Likke Addi, aka UTG, drops their debut EP, Skinny Jeans.

UTG – The new generation of Vybz Kartel’s Gaza outfit is ready to take over their father chooses to step down from King of Dancehall thrown. If there were any doubts surrounding the level of talent Vybz Kartel’s sons possess, then their newly released EP has wiped those thoughts clean. UTG, which is a collaboration of Likkle Vybz and Likke Addi, as finally released their Skinny Jeans EP that fans have been craving for months now.

The 10 track project provides a great blend, giving fans four(4) known crowd favorites and contrasting those with six others hot off the press. The two young artistes take their fans through their experiences, living their best life as high school students. Naturally, being the son of Vybz Kartel comes with its set of perks, as they confess that the ladies have been craving their attention. Maybe being the son of Vybz Kartel has nothing to do with it, and it could just be all the fresh gear that they wear, that has everyone gravitating towards them. Quite a few of the tracks off the EP speak to the above, but there is something about track number 5, “Zara Man,” that puts everything into perspective.

“Paid In Full” and “Skinny Jeans” and “Dollar Sign” lead the pack, coming in at numbers 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and are used to set the overall tone before fans dig into the new material.

While all the new tracks are solid pieces of art, “Couldn’t Careless” and “Use To It” seem destined to rule the dancehall space, and could potentially see the UTG using their passports more often as the calls for shows increase. They both unlocked their flood gates, allowing a barrage of lyrics to flow from within, addressing their most loved topic of progress and all the beauty that comes with it.

While the full production credits have not yet been released, congratulations are still in order for all who have worked on the stellar body of work.

The Skinny Jeans EP is being distributed by the team at Johnny Wonder Digital Distribution.