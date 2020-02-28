Romeo Miller & Master P Speak On Growing Up Hip Hop Exit In New Interview

The entertainment industry has been speculating for some time about whether or not Romeo Miller and Master P were going to be leaving Growing Up Hip Hop. Now we can officially report that they are cutting ties with production, at least as a part of the cast.

In an interview that is set to air on The Breakfast Club, Romeo miller and Master P talked about their longevity in the industry, and attribute their success to being real and having integrity. In a clip of the interview released on Instagram, Master P speaks about why it was time to take a step back from a show that they created. He says to Angela Yee, “Yall know we started the show but think about this, it is also about having integrity and I feel like the show isn’t going how it used to go…It’s looking like Love and Hip Hop.”

Romeo Miller was a part of the original cast, as well as being a producer on the show and its spin-offs. He says that at this point in his life, his priorities are in line with what is better for his overall wellbeing. He says, “I’ve been in this business for 19 years…I’m at a place where it is all about my inner peace and all about my mental health. It’s about growth. I don’t want to have the same pair of eyes that I had last year.”

Romeo also let it be known that he was the highest paid person on the show, as well as on WETV saying, “It’s not about money. I’m the highest paid on my network. But I had to walk away because I can’t sell my soul for money, and I can’t sell my soul for a storyline.”

He also spoke on the friendship, relationship, and rift between himself and Angela Simmons. As you may recall, During the run of the show, his storyline mostly revolved around the relationship between him and Angela. However, in the past few months, the two former friends haven’t had much communication. In an interview with the ladies from The Real, Angela cited part of the problem in their relationship stemming from accusations following the death of her son’s father. Romeo allegedly said that Angela asked him to step in as a father figure for her child. She denied those allegations.

He was asked about Anglea’s comments about him during the interview, and he responded saying, “I have no problems with those people. I want to wish everybody well.”

It isn’t clear as to whether or not the two will continue on with the shows as producers, or cut ties altogether. The father-son duo had a lot more to say, but we are all going to have to wait for the full interview to air Monday, March 2nd, on The Breakfast Club.