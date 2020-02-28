Lil Baby Says He’s Not In Love, His Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves Respond

It looks as though Lil Baby is single and is not in the mood for love and his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves not feeling his statement.

At the moment, the focus in Dominique Jones’ life is his second studio album, which dropped today. My Turn is the follow-up to 2018’s “Harder Than Ever,” which featured guest appearances from Drake, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Moneybagg Yo. The sophomore offering once again sees collaborations with the last three, while Lil Wayne and Future also join the mix. Don’t expect plenty romantic tracks amongst the album’s 20 new songs as Lil Baby says he is not in a loving frame of mind at the minute.

The 25-year-old’s love life has been in the spotlight of late as he has had to dismiss rumors of a love triangle between Jayda Cheaves and Alexis Skyy. Jayda is, of course, Lil Baby’s baby mama, with their son celebrating his first birthday just recently. In a heated exchange that took place on social media (natch), Skyy insinuated that she had summin’-summin’ going on with Lil Baby.

“You can’t hurt what don’t exist over here mama!!! But I can have a field day with urs if I really wanted too,” she wrote on Twitter. “I assume he must didn’t tell you about these last couple of days?!!! Want receipts?” The “Sum 2 Prove” rapper was not happy with his name being thrown around, tweeting himself, “All I ask is don’t lie on me. You kno damn well we don’t f*** around. That’s Goofy to speak on me.”

As for who he is messing around with? Nobody, it seems. “I really ain’t too deep on love with a female — not right now,” Lil Baby said during an interview with Wallo 267. “If I f*** with you, I f*** with you, but I can deal with you and not love you.”

So how does Jayda feel about that? “Explain what?” she replied when asked by Twitter fans to elaborate. “Y’all heard the man clear.”

Sounds like she’s not too touched.