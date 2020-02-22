Lil Baby Denies Cheating On Jayda Cheaves With Alexis Skyy

Lil Baby wants no part of the beef between his girlfriend Jayda and Alexis Skyy.

All hell broke loose on Saturday when Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher started beefing on Twitter. But things turned for the worst very quickly and Lil Baby’s baby mama Jayda Cheaves, as well as, Fetty Wap’s baby mama Masika Kalysha, got involved. According to Alexis, the feud started because she went and got her nails done, but I figured it’s much bigger than that. These females don’t like each other for years in the industry, and it appears that things are just reaching a boiling point.

Alexis Skyy and Masika have been sworn enemy for years, mostly due to them sharing the same baby daddy, Fetty Wap, but it’s starting to make sense why Skyy and Jayda have a mutual disdain for each other. During their heated exchanged this weekend, Skyy claimed that she and Lil Baby had a thing going on, forcing the rapper to addressed the accusations.