Love & Hip Hop ATL: Sierra Gates Charged For Assaulting Pregnant Woman

The trailer for the new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is out, and from the looks of it, we have a lot of drama to look forward to. One thing that is sure to be a storyline this season is the allegation against Sierra Gates allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to court documents, Gates was charged with battery and battery against a pregnant woman. Georgia law states, “Any person who commits the offense of battery against a female who is pregnant at the time of the offense shall, upon conviction thereof, be punished for a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature.” The punishment for such crimes could land Gates in jail for up to five years.

At this time, there aren’t many details about the alleged victim of the assault or the child involved, Bossip reported. The incident occurred in the summer of 2017, however, charges were not brought until summer 2019. She was set to appear in court in December, but that final hearing was postponed. The reality star is being represented by famed celebrity lawyer Adamma McKimmon, who has also represented Kevin McCall in his custody battle against Real Housewives of Atlanta Star, Eva Marcille. Mckimmon eventually recused herself from his counsel.

Sierra Gates has been a part of the LHHA franchise for the past three seasons, and the cameras were there this summer when all of this drama went down. In a recent tease for the upcoming season of LHHA, Gates herself may have alluded to this case when she says, “I might be going to jail!”

The mother of two was most recently in the headlines for defending her 15-year-old daughter after she was assaulted by another parent while at school. She ultimately ended up putting her daughter in a private school.

The ninth season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta premieres March 16th on VH1.