Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Sierra Gates Speak On Daughter’s Attacked At School By Parent

Beauty guru and Love and Hip Hop star Sierra Gates, aka Sierra Glam, is fuming and “heartbroken” after her daughter was attacked at school by another parent early Wednesday morning.

Sierra’s 14-year-old daughter attends North Atlanta High School in Georgia. According to reports from school officials, the two girls, Sierra’s daughter, and another student had an argument earlier in the morning. Then that student helped sneak her mom onto campus. The fight broke out during the girls’ lunch, and at that time the mother intervened, hitting the young girl. Other students in the bathroom recorded the fight, which shows the two girls struggling up against the bathroom stalls.

In an interview with WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta, Sierra said she was just devastated to learn that no one at the school protected her daughter. She said, “I was heartbroken. I’ve been crying all day…To see that her safety is not assured at school is very scary to me.”

Sierra’s attorney Adamma Mckinnon, released the video that witnesses captured of the fight. She also said that the parent caused a lot of damage. “The injuries were caused by the parent,” McKinnon said. “A black eye, scratches and contusions all around the side of her face and the back of her head.”

Sierra also took to social media on Thursday to shed more light on the situation, along with her concerns about it all. In an Instagram post, she says, “ My daughter was NOT the aggressor. I got a text from my baby at 10:00am saying this girl keep harassing me on ig and text saying she wants to fight. I told her to avoid her and to tell someone and that I would be there right after work. At 12 noon I got another call from my baby screaming saying ma the girl mama up here in the bathroom trying to fight. I asked to speak to the parent to try to reason so she wouldn’t hit my baby 2 mins later the phone dropped and the lady and her daughter was attacking my baby.”

She goes on in the post to say that the school should have done more to protect her daughter, as well as all of the other students. “I chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of Atlanta’s best schools, & they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult.”

The name of the parent involved still has not been released. Atlanta Public Schools Police are now investigating the incident. They released the following statement to AJC.com:

“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, allegedly involving two students and the parent of one of the students. “The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student. The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools.”

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.