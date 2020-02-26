Nicki Minaj Boo Kenneth Petty Gets Backlash In Trinidad, Nicki Apologize

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is getting some heat from her Trinidadian fans.

The Petty family recently touched down in Trinidad and Tobago for carnival. However, locals are now furious with Nicki Minaj, saying that she should have never brought Kenneth “Zoo” Petty to her homeland. It was definitely a brilliant idea for her to spend some quality time with her husband while being among her native people during her country’s most festive time. Things had been going awesome for the couple as they partied in the streets of Trinidad. However, they took a drastic turn when Kenneth seemingly pushed one of Soca’s biggest stars, Iwer George.

Video footage of the incident shows the new reigning International Soca Monarch Iwer George performing his winning track, “Stage Gone Bad,” while aboard Machel Montano’s truck/float. During his performance, the soca superstar took two steps back and approached Nicki to hold a break conversation while holding up a Trinidad and Tobago flag. The soca man then went back to the original spot where he was standing and kept on performing. Not long after, Iwer seemingly tried to reach for Nicki while being behind Kenneth. Sadly, he was quickly blocked and his hand slightly shoved by the “Chun Li” rapper’s husband, who has reportedly been sporting a very stern look for most of the carnival.

The exact movement of Petty probably lasted less than a second, but it was just enough to set the locals who had seen the incident into a social media frenzy, with many persons calling for Ken to be sent back to New York.

“First of all SHE SHOULD HAVE LEFT HIM HOME!!!!!!,” wrote one annoyed Instagram user. Another commented on how lucky the pair was, “Kenny and nicki lucky the crowd didn’t see it or else that float would a get bottle and stone out trini or Caribbean ppl dont play about them own. Iwer is a legend there.”

Nicki quickly caught wind of what was happening and took the microphone to apologize to the mass on behalf of her husband. She begged, “Can you guys get me out of jail?” Before continuing, “I just wanna say I love you guys and I am so happy to be here, this is my first carnival ever.” Nicki previously touched down in Trinidad in 2012 for that year’s carnival fete and to shoot her music video for “Pound The Alarm”, which was done in Port-of-Spain.

Nicki Minaj also took to Instagram to defend her bae in her native patois, “Oh gawd. Allyuh like sh** eh? I go cus all yuh real fkn stink yuh know?,” she wrote. “He don’t understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All Love. Love my country to death. Period.”

Nicki Minaj has since been advised to ensure Ken learns the culture before his next carnival.