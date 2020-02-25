Nicki Minaj Doing Her Happy Dance In Stunning Carnival Outfit In Trinidad

Nicki Minaj is doing her happy dance while looking stunning in her Carnival outfit in her native Trinidad.

The islands is the place to be this time of year of maybe all time of the year. Nicki Minaj returned to her home country this week to grab a little sunshine with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Not everyone may know that the “Yikes” rapper is actually a born Trinidad and Tobago who spent the first five years of her life in Port of Spain, but she definitely has some island spirit in her as she proved in a video posted on the ‘gram.

Carnival is a big deal in the country, with Trinidad residents enjoying the colorful festivities which take place ahead of the Christian period of Lent. Held on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday each year, Carnival features calypso music, limbo contests, and outrageous costumes. Nicki was not going to be left out as she attended the second day of the event with her family.

The 37-year-old donned an elaborate blue outfit made of beads that had an equally elaborate bouquet of blue and purple feathers. Peacocks had nothing on the Queens emcee. Onika pulled out her best moves in the short clip as she demonstrated her aspirations to be one of the parade dancers. “Meet me on Tribe truck right now,” she wrote.

Her favorite color, pink, was noticeably missing from the ensemble, but the rapper made sure to post an all-pink-everythang outfit to her Insta the day before. Mrs. Petty was dipped in pink from head to toe as she wore a pink and white striped jumpsuit, a floral cap and bikini top, and topped it off with a bright pink wig. Both outfits have the artist showing off her body, slowly putting to bed rumors that she is pregnant with her first child. They were put into overdrive thanks to a video of Kenneth rubbing his wife’s belly, as most do when one is expecting, but Nicki has been adamant about putting the rumors on ice.