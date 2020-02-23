Nicki Minaj Share Clips Of Kenneth Petty Rubbing Her Belly Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Nicki Minaj is sending more confusion surrounding her pregnancy rumors.

Leave it up to Nicki Minaj to toy with her fan’s emotions. The “Yikes” rapper posted a video clip of herself on her private jet heading to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival this week. You would think that this is just a regular video of her and her man enjoying each other’s company on her private jet. It turns out that it’s much more than that. The short clip shows Kenneth Petty rubbing her belly as if they’re dropping more hints about her pregnancy. This was enough to send her fans into a frenzy while some of them bombarded her Twitter feed with questions.

Nicki Minaj responded to some of the comments from her fans, letting them know that she is only pregnant with new music. She also noted that her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, just likes to rub her stomach.

“Girl are you pregnant or not?” one fan asks. Nicki responded saying, “Why I feel like I’m about to get a beating? Y’all swear y’all my mother chile. I’m pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It’ll be my best.”

Nicki Minaj has been working on her new album since the fall of last year when she took a social media hiatus. She also got married to her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in October last year, which could also explain her hiatus from social media so that she could enjoy life as a wife for a bit. The two exchanged vows as a courthouse in Los Angeles, and are planning an official wedding ceremony for later this year.