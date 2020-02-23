Cardi B To Perform At A Massive Concert South Africa In June

Cardi B’s love affair with Africa is set to continue.

In December, the Grammy Award winner ventured into Nigeria and Ghana, where she performed in front of thousands of adoring fans in their respective capitals. The snaps and clips posted on her Instagram Story confirmed that she had a fantastic time on the continent, so it’s hardly a surprise that she is willing to return.

This time, however, Cardi B will be heading further south — to South Africa. Each year the country hosts a massive concert sponsored by local beer brand, Castle Lite. In previous years, the beverage company has brought out the likes of Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Meek Mill for the Castle Lite Unlocks concert, and it’s 10th anniversary will now feature the “Bodak Yellow” rapper making her money moves.

Castle Lite teased fans, choosing not to announce the headline performer until 7 PM local time. Early bird ticket for the concert, which will be held in South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, went on sale four hours before Cardi’s name was “unlocked,” and began at R50, which is the equivalent of just over $3. The price increased by a further R50 each half an hour until the clock struck 7. When The Bronx rapper’s name was finally announced, South African Twitter users could hardly contain their excitement for June 12th.

Diiiiiiiiiiiiiing dooooong ???omg I really hope they're unlocking Cardi B #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/jzTgGYMBxF — Amogelang Hlompho (@Hlompho_Ammo) February 19, 2020

WE LOVE CARDI B OVER HERE!!???????

Please let it be her!!????#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/LPlnatNMia — G U G U L E T H U? (@Alma_Khumalo) February 19, 2020

Would You Look At That Huh,God Guys God!!!!!??????#CastleLiteUnlocks The Universe Heard Me!!! pic.twitter.com/5SVyFhnmu5 — Lwazi (@LwaziDuma4) February 20, 2020

Belcalis has never visited South Africa before, but she did state a month ago that she’d like to obtain Nigerian citizenship. Although it was likely tweeted in jest over frustration with the US President, Nigeria’s government responded that it would be pleased to have her! Much of Cardi’s time in Africa was spent shopping, which she will no doubt be short of when she hits Johannesburg to perform for 19,000 screaming supporters.