Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Gets April Trial Date

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer got a trial date for the murder case.

March 31 will mark a year since Nipsey Hussle was killed, and it might become another important date in the departed rapper’s story. Eric Holder, the man who was accused of shooting Nipsey Hussle, was taken into custody more days after the rapper’s death.

This week Holder appeared in court for a hearing with Judge Robert Perry and was given a trial date. According to NY Daily News, the judge said the trial would begin at the beginning of April and will likely last for approximately two weeks.

“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case,” Judge Perry reportedly told Holder in court. “These cases take time to get ready for trial. You have the right to a speedy trial. Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days. Are you OK with that?” he asked. The murder suspect responded positively.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles, California, in March 2019. Last year May Eric Holder was indicted by a grand jury for several federal charges including one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

After the jury took a second look at the high profile case, Holder was hit with two new counts of assault with a firearm due to injuries sustained by people at the crime scene. He is reportedly looking at life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.