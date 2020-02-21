Eminem’s Manager Paul Rosenberg Steps Down As Def Jam CEO

Def Jam CEO Paul Rosenberg is stepping down from his post as head of the iconic record label.

This news may come as a shock to the music world, but Billboard reported that Paul Rosenberg’s time at Def Jam Recordings has come to an end. According to the music giant, there is no bad blood between him and anyone else, and he’s leaving amicably. Rosenberg will reportedly turn his focus to his management company Goliath Artists now that he is stepping down as chairman of Def Jam.

Paul Rosenberg joined Def Jam in 2017. Though he didn’t actually start acting in his position until the start of 2018, he has seen the label through many wins already. Def Jam has released multiple no. 1 records within the last year, including Eminem‘s most recent album “Music To Be Murdered By” and Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” last October.

Def Jam has been a home to artists like JAY-Z, Rihanna, 2 Chainz, Alessia Cara, and more. The longstanding label is currently fixing to release a new album by Justin Bieber called “Changes.” It will be the Canadian singer’s fifth studio album and is projected to be his fifth no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart next week as well.

The details surrounding Paul Rosenberg’s separation from Def Jam are limited, and the former CEO reportedly declined to comment. As previously mentioned, news of his resignation was exclusively reported by Billboard. Reports are that there should be an official announcement next week.

When Rosenberg joined Def Jam in 2018, he thought there was no better time. “The time is really great to be able to mold the brand and return it to its proper identity as the greatest hip-hop label of all time,” he told Billboard at the time. Since then, Rosenberg has seen the label release three albums for Eminem, sign a ton of new artists and regain ample success to secure its rightful position as one of the music industry’s leading recording labels. Perhaps he believes his job there is done, and he has achieved what he set out to.

In a statement released to the media, Rosenberg confirmed his departure while thanking Def Jam for the opportunity. “Lucian [Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group] offered me a dream opportunity to serve at the helm of Def Jam,” the music exec said in his statement. “The experience I had running one of the greatest, most storied record companies of the modern era was incredible. I will remain forever grateful. I’ve learned a great deal, but one of the most important things I learned is that my ability to multi-task is not without limits. My new relationship with UMG gives me the ability to continue to sign and develop talent in a more focused and streamlined way, while still dedicating the time necessary to fulfill my management duties and foster the many entrepreneurial endeavors connected with Eminem.”