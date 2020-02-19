The Weeknd Drops New Song “After Hours” After Revealing Bloody Face Artwork

The Weeknd surprised his fans with some new music.

We’ve always known that Abel is on the verge of dropping a new project, but on Tuesday, he revealed a bloody faced artwork that queued things up for him to release his new song, “After Hours.” The single is the title track for his upcoming album of the same name. While he hasn’t given us a release date for the new song, it’s safe to say it’s pretty close to being released. There are some chatters claiming that we might see the project as early as this Friday.

“My darkest hours / Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room / Different girls on the floor, distractin’ my thoughts of you / I turned into the man I used to be, to be,” Weeknd sings.

The Weeknd’s forthcoming album, After Hours, is the followup to his well-received, 2018 project, My Dear Melancholy. The Canadian crooner posted the artwork on his IG page with the caption, “Album cover (new track tonight).” The cover art is a bloody portrait of Abel with a grin on his face and the usual “Parental Advisory” notice at the bottom right corner.

After Hours is The Weeknd’s long return to his dark R&B days of the early 2010s, which saw him developed a large underground following before breaking into the mainstream with some monster hits like “Starboy” and “The Hills” both of which has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The dark artwork for the album is in line with the dark theme we’ve seen with Weeknd’s recent music videos “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.” This is another clear signal that he is fully going back to his roots.

Among the other details that we know about the project includes its 13 tracks and will form the launchpad for a major world tour later this year.