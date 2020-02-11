Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Hit The Club Together Sends More Mixed Dating Signals

Someone should tell Rihanna and ASAP Rocky that we don’t believe they’re not dating.

They say that where there is smoke, there is fire, and the two are practically ablaze at the moment. Rumors of a romance between the two first picked up steam when Rihanna broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. She and the Saudi businessman had been together since 2017 but went their separate ways last month. Before news of the split was made official, the “Russian Roulette” singer had been spotted with Pretty Flacko on the red carpet of the 2019 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall at the beginning of December.

A week later, A$AP Rocky returned to Sweden, where he had been held in jail for two months on charges of assault, for a concert at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe stadium. Guess who was in the crowd to watch him perform? None other than Bad Gal RiRi. A few days later, the rumored couple was spotted having dinner in London where Rihanna calls home, and just two weeks ago, they hung out together at Yams Day in New York City, where they reportedly shared a hotel suite.

Would we really be crazy for assuming that something was going on between the pair who traveled North America together as part of Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013?

Twitter users were quick to react to the rumors, with most excited about the potential romance — and some just feeling sorry for Drake, who confessed his love for the Barbados singer in 2016 but seemed to have been unlucky once again.

According a E News sources, Rihanna is single and the rumors about her dating A$AP Rocky are not true. So now that they hit the club together makes the whole situation more confusing. Are they dating or are they not. There is a good chance that they’re an item.

As much as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky try to convince us that they’re not a thing, they both just happened to be at the same West Hollywood club last night. The Fenty founder stepped into The Nice Guy shortly before 1 AM, with the 31-year-old making an appearance about an hour later. No word on if they left together.