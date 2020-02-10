50 Cent Questions Gayle King’s Intentions After Kobe Bryant Talks: ‘Is It Justice Or Is It Revenge?’

There are very few things that 50 Cent holds his tongue about and the Kobe Bryant-Gayle King fiasco certainly isn’t one of them.

A mere three weeks later, the world is still mourning the loss of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant who died suddenly and tragically in a helicopter crash. Even more heartbreaking, Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the 9 people onboard at the time, none of whom survived. As tributes pour in from every corner of the globe and people in every industry express how Kobe impacted their lives, there has been a practice of focusing only on the good which the late athlete achieved during his lifetime. One person who chose to examine the shadier parts of Kobe’s legacy was veteran journalist Gayle King.

In an interview with former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, Gayle brought up sexual assault allegations made against Kobe in 2003. The CBS This Morning anchor received immediate backlash for mentioning the case while many are still mourning, and fellow celebrities like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Boosie Badazz and even Bill Cosby took to their social media accounts to call out Ms. King for her line of questioning.

“What is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this,” the 50 Cent wrote on Twitter.

Fifty has now elaborated on his feelings towards Gayle and her best friend Oprah, saying in an interview with Access , “I just don’t understand what goes at the point. She knows what Kobe means to the actual culture, like she knew what Michael Jackson meant. I don’t know what you’re trying to do when the man is dead. The system itself, the legal system couldn’t deal with it — what are you supposed to do? Publicly convict him? Is that the idea? Now, is it justice or is revenge? At the point, right, you’re talking to people who know him, he was a good person. What do you want to do about it? Now he’s gone, who can defend him at this point. It’s all public opinion now. No matter which way you look at it, I don’t see what the goal is. Everyone is greater in their absence than they are in their presence, right? So to keep playing with people who are not here, it **** them over.”