Roddy Ricch Praises Drake For Helping Him Enter Canada

Roddy Ricch says Drake, aka the 6 God, helped him cross the Canadian border.

Sometimes it is a combination of who you know and who knows you that will get you out of a tight spot. Roddy Ricch found that out earlier today when he needed to make a phone call to get him across the border and into Canada. The young rapper has been having the run of a lifetime with his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The ingeniously crafted album has demolished the record held by The Game’s 2005 project Documentary, for being the only rap album to hit the number 1 spot twice.

The album is now eyeing to overthrow another milestone, as it is now tied with 50 Cent’s 2003 Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ for having the longest-running #1 debut album on the Billboard 200 chart. “The Box,” is the leading single off the album, is one of the reasons for the success, as the single as sparked a craze among fans, who are using it on various social media platforms.

The age-old formula of dropping an album, promoting the socks off it, and then go on tour still proves effective, as Roddy embarks on his North American tour. The tour has finally reached it’s Club Soda – QC, Montreal stop, however, much like Summer Walker, G-Eazy, DaBaby and a few other rappers before him, Roddy Ricch was not met with that warm Canadian hospitality he might have been expecting.

DaBaby was held for over 3 hours in December, forcing the rapper to plead to Drake, the 6 God for help. To the Kirk rapper, it must have seemed as if Drake was powerless in the situation and just didn’t have the muscle he thought he did.

called @Drake and bro he got me into Canada ?? — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) February 5, 2020

Sometimes a true hero needs more than one attempt to save the day. Roddy’s incident has helped us to see Champagnepapi’s true powers, as it is actually Drake who pulled a few strings to allow Roddy to get past authorities. The “Racks In the Middle Rapper” tweeted, “Called @Drake and bro he got me into Canada [muscle emoji].”

While though Drake was not able to assist DaBaby last year, the “Suge” rapper got a major cosigned when the ‘King of Toronto’ dropped by the rapper’s show. Maybe the 6 God will decide to make an appearance at Roddy’s show as well, especially since they have been working together.

It would not be surprising if we saw Drake dabbling in politics.