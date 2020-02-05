Meek Mill Claps Back At Nicki Minaj, “You Surrounded By Rapist”

Meek Mill is clapping back at Nicki Minaj on Twitter after she rained scorched earth on him.

The situation between Meek Mill and his former girlfriend Nicki Minaj has been rapidly deteriorating by the day since their running in Hollywood last week. In case you’ve been off the grid, Nicki and her boo Kenneth “Zoo” Petty ran up on the Philly rapper in a high-end store just before the Grammy weekend. The situation was tense as they almost came to blows following an epic shouting match. On Wednesday, the Dreamchasers rapper liked an image that trolled Petty for his dressing. The post was eventually removed, but not before IG blogs got a screenshot of it and published it.

Nicki Minaj went berzerk with some wild accusations, calling Meek Mill a clown and a woman beater. Meek is now responding to the allegations, and he isn’t holding back either.

“Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me,” Meek wrote on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty has a previous conviction for rape, and her elder brother Jelani Maraj was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter, who was 11 years old at the time.

“I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!” Meek continues.

As far as being a woman beater, Meek Mill denies Nicki Minaj’s claims, while saying that he is trying to tear him down because she is going broke.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. ? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020