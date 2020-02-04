Tekashi 6ix9ine Plans To Live In Highly Secured Home Outside New York After Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine is already making plans for his upcoming release from federal prison.

It was recently reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine could be getting out as soon as this summer. Last year following a high profile criminal case and some limitless snitching, we learned that the rapper did not wish to enter into any Witness Protection Program when he gets out, he plans to employ security. According to TMZ, 69 plans to follow through with that plan. The “FEFE” rapper plans to move away from New York City and get back into his music career. His next abode will reportedly be one with “Fort Knox-like security,” TMZ says.

Not only does the rapper intend to hire a security detail, but he also will not make it easy for anyone to find him. Reports are that the rapper is already implementing measures to keep his location hidden.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s baby mother Sarah recently stated that she would not let her daughter see her convict father once he is out unless certain conditions are met. Obviously, the safety and security of their baby girl is paramount, so it makes sense that the rapper is planning ahead to be able to live away from Brooklyn with his family. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, but it’s definitely not the safest place for him to be after snitching on his ex-gang the Tr3yWay.

Interestingly, Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan, 69’s former manager who is currently doing 15 years in federal prison for his crimes with the gang, recently said in an interview that he wasn’t mad at 69. Could that be a ploy to get the rapper to lower his guard, or is this genuine remnants of love left between two brotherly friends?

Takashi 6ix9ine reportedly plans to hire people above board only with their records straight – you know, ex-military, former policemen, that sort of thing. It sounds like the rapper will be spending a lot of time in his high-level security home though, because although he intends to get back into the studio, he won’t be doing any live performances. That’s risky.

Do you think Tekashi 6ix9ine will be able to live a normal life and continue a healthy music career come this summer when he is released from lock up?