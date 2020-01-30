Are Future and Lori Harvey Engaged? Here Is A Photo Of Her Giant Diamond Ring

Are Future and Lori Harvey already engaged?

Rapper Future and model Lori Harvey have been going out since the fall of last year. Earlier this month, the couple flew to Jamaica along with Lori’s friends for a birthday trip. Lori celebrated her 23rd birthday in Montego Bay with her girls and her man, and it’s definitely a trip she won’t forget. Not only did Future and Lori finally make their relationship Instagram official during this trip and posted each other for the first time, but Harvey also returned home with some new ring bling.

The shiny new diamond jewelry was easy on the eyes, but it did not raise eyebrows until recently when Lori switched it over to her left hand’s ring finger. In the model’s latest posts on Instagram, she’s seen casually stunting the diamond ring on her ring finger leading many fans to speculate that her rapper boyfriend popped the question.

Neither Future nor Lori have denied or confirmed the claims, so there is a good chance they’re just trying to get us going. However, many believe that this is the happiest that Future has ever seemed, and the most open he has been about any of his relationships. Fans say the rapper who has fathered more than a handful of kids in a short few years and is often seen as a playboy, has met his match with Lori who is often regarded on social media as a “savage” for her rampant dating history. Also, one of Future’s baby mamas recently claimed that the rapper admitted to her that he was going to marry Lori.

Before the couple got together around Future’s birthday last year, Lori was previously linked to Trey Songz, Luis Hamilton, Justin Coombs, and most recently, Diddy. The model was also engaged once before to professional footballer Memphis Depay. That’s right, the 23-year-old model has been proposed to before, and she accepted. So if she and Future are really engaged now, it’s the second time for both of them as the rapper was briefly engaged to famous singer/dancer Ciara as well.

Do you think Future and Lori are really fiances, or did they just want to see us talk about it?