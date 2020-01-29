Rihanna Pens Tribute To Kobe Bryant And Family

Rihanna is one of the latest celebrities to show their grief over the passing of Kobe Bryant.

The outpouring of grief, love, and support from celebrity friends and fans of Kobe Bryant continues, with the latest tribute coming from Rihanna. The singer took to Instagram on Monday night to try to put her feelings into words after the tragic news, saying, “still doesn’t feel real…still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!”. The post was accompanied by a sweet picture of Kobe and his daughter Gianna who also lost her life in the helicopter crash that killed a total of nine people.

Other celebrities that have expressed their sorrow over the loss of the NBA legend and his daughter, as well as everyone that lost their lives on the flight — from Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, and Drake to Kanye West who hosted a special midnight Sunday Service the night of the accident, freestyling about his reaction to the news and allowing Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin on stage to offer their musical tributes as well.

The NBA responded by canceling Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Clippers, and teams took 24-second shot clock violations in honor of Kobe’s number on the court.

The horrific helicopter crash occurred on Sunday in Calabasas, California, on the same day as the Grammy Awards. The award show, which took place at the Staples Center is Los Angeles where Kobe enjoyed his iconic career with the Lakers, was noticeably impacted by the news of the tragedy. Several stars mentioned the loss during the show and dedicated performances to Bryant and his family.

Kobe Bryant was 41-years-old at the time of his death, and his daughter Gianna was only 13. Many of his closest celebrity friends are still struggling to process the shock of this horrible tragedy. He leaves behind his wife and three other daughters.