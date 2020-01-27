Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch Tribute Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant At Grammys

The audience were lifted off their feet by an energetic but emotional tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant at the 2020 staging of the Grammy Awards.

Sadly, the world was rocked with two other major losses, when basketballer player Koby Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died during a helicopter crash earlier today. The images of both men were placed on display as Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin all paid their respects through song. Roddy Ricch and Nipsey Hussle copped their first Grammy for their track, “Racks In The Middle” and has faith would have it, the performance started with Roddy, alongside Meek Mill.

The performance transitioned into “Higher,” the DJ Khaled’s track which featured Nipsey and John Legend, while Kirk Franklin directed the powerful backup choir and served as the spiritual advisor over the emotional tribute.

YG, came through to add his west coast flavor to the mix, appearing in full red attire as he saluted his friend among the sea of choir members adorned in white. Nipsey Hussle also copped a well-deserved award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration on “Higher,” which was released on Khaled’s 2019 project, Father of Asahd.

YG almost did not make it to the Grammy’s after being arrested on Friday, January 24, for an alleged robbery. He was released on bond and is set to attend court on January 28, 2020. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, the same day of the Grammy Awards.