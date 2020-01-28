Dancehall Artiste Quada Gets March 5 Court Date For Murder Case

Quada will be back in court on March 5 for his murder case.

Quada, whose real name is Shaquelle Clarke, has seen better days. The dancehall deejay who has recently been charged with murder and arson, stemming from an incident on April 17, 2019, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, a day ago. During his preliminary hearing, he was handed a March 5 court date by the presiding judge. Quada, along with his attorney Bert Samuels are gearing up to fight the charges stacked against him. While speaking to the Jamaican Observer, Samuels mentioned that “the post-mortem is still outstanding and the statements are ready for disclosure.”

Quada also has strong support from his fans and the dancehall community, who have condemned his arrest and demand all charges be dropped. The April 17 incident for which the artiste is being charged took place in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew. Reports are that Miguel Williams was attacked and murdered at his home by a mob that forced their way into his house. The mob allegedly stacked tires on Williams’ body and set him and his house ablaze.

The gruesome mob attack was believed to be as a result of the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers. Her decomposing body was found in the community of Sterling Castle Heights, 5 days after she was reported missing. Quada is not the only person being held in connection to the murder of Williams, as Sterling Castle Heights resident Andrew Breakcliffe, better know as Grinch, was also slapped with murder and arson charges.

Quada was arrested, interrogated, and charged for murder after he turned himself into the Constant Spring Police department on January 14, 2020. The artiste, who is an affiliate of Popcaan and a member of the Unruly camp, was given a $500,000 bail bond on January 17, after which he was deemed not to be a flight risk and did not have any previous run-ins with the law.

Upon his release, the artiste was greeted by his family and supporters. The 23-year-old artiste did not waste any time and dropped a brand new track titled “Pain” the very day of his release. The track is currently number 14 on the Youtube Trending List.