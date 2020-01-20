Drake Reacts To Rihanna Being Single With Popcaan’s Lyrics, TROUBLE!

Drake seemingly reacts to Rihanna becoming single again by quoting Popcaan’s lyrics.

Urban Islandz reported over the weekend that Rihanna is a single woman again after breaking up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Almost immediately after the story broke, Drake posted a photo of himself with an interesting caption. “Jah you keep mi firm and strong,” the Toronto rapper wrote. The caption is a direct quote of the main lyrics from Popcaan’s hit “Firm and Strong.” Another part of the lyrics that Drizzy didn’t quote says, “Yea, so much problem with my so-called friends/Problem with the girl I love.”

The lyrics pretty much means that God is giving you strength and never let you break despite any adversaries.

Some fans immediately took note and thought that Drake was reacting to Rihanna being back on the market. Some fans think that the Toronto rapper should shoot his shots, but she’s reportedly dating A$AP Rocky since late last year. Interestingly, the 6 God was at A$AP Yams Day in Brooklyn last weekend, and Rihanna was there too in the same section.

Popcaan’s track “Firm and Strong,” which was released on the artiste’s 2018 album Forever. Popcaan, his sister Unruly Squid, DJ Khaled, Creep Chromatic, and quite a few others approved the post. Producer Boi1da decided to make light of the post, commenting, “Yyyyy fi mon a keep you firm.”

As we thought, the callout seemed illegitimate indeed and Popcaan himself told Boi1da the callout didn’t add up. The Unruly boss wrote, “@boi1da ediot yyyy #stop.”

Popcaan has been jet-setting all over the world, first dropping in Ghana where he reportedly purchased a property, and now he is chilling in Toronto with friends and family.

Popcaan and Drake have been friends for the better part of a decade. They expanded on their friendship and turned it into a business relationship, when Drake announced that Popcaan is officially a part of the OVO Sound Record label, at the 2018 staging of Unruly Fest. Speaking of Unruly Fest, Popcaan recently did an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro, where he mentioned that he has a new album on the way. He also answered the question on everyone’s mind of who will be featured on the album. He confirmed that the long-awaited collaboration between him and Drake will definitely be something to look forward to on the project.

While some folks attribute Drake’s caption to Rihanna, he could very well be letting his enemies, haters, and critics know that he remains “firm and strong” throughout everything that he’s been through over the years.