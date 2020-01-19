Rvssian Defends Shenseea, Calls On Jamaicans To Support Dancehall Artistes

Rvssian is defending Shenseea once again while calling on Jamaicans to support dancehall artistes more.

Honing your talent and craft as an entertainer is a journey that takes dedication and strong determination. The stress to make your act perfect is multiplied by ten when you think of what all the critics will say about your look, sound, and your overall package. This is what has deterred a lot of talented performers from the music business and continues to do so even to this day.

Dancehall and reggaeton producer Rvssian is clearly fed up with the constant destructive criticisms behind handed out to persons in the music fraternity. His level of frustration has pushed him to address his issue on social media. He took to Twitter on January 14 to plead to Jamaican listeners and viewers, “Jamaica. Let’s build our stars and future. Stop trying to tear down our own artistes… too much negativity. Let’s get it!”

The tweet was made three days before the release of his new track “IDKW” with fellow Interscope recording artistes Shenseea and Swae Lee with a strong feature from Young Thug. We are unsure if the tweet was meant to be a time capsule to be opened after the video and song were released, however, that is how the fans are taking it.

While some persons agree with Rvssian’s stance, a large majority of the comments were more critical of his latest single “IDKW,” with Shenseea, Young Thug, and Swae Lee, advising him to put out better work instead of asking the public to commit ‘fake patriotism.” Comments were also aimed at Shenseea, mentioning that there is room for improvement in her vocals and stage performance.

One Instagram user bashed the famed dancehall producer’s for only seeing the damage being done because it is affecting his artiste, “Hurt unu hurt cause when other Artiste a get tear down, mi nuh c u run come out an seh nutn?” A few users even took things across the waters by questioning the lack of promotion being done by the overseas-based artiste on the track. Based on the comments, it seems Rvssian’s plea did not go as he had hoped.

“IDKW” samples Buju Banton’s 1992 dancehall track “Bonafide Love,” which features Wayne Wonder on the chorus. The official video for “IDKW” is currently number 02 on Youtube’s trending list.

