Yaya Mayweather Leaked Bizarre Video Of NBA YoungBoy, Deletes Her IG

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna, aka Money Yaya, leaked this bizarre video of NBA YoungBoy.

The clip has been making the rounds online for the past couple of days, and now Yaya Mayweather has deleted her Instagram account after YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans came for her about it. The clip shows the Baton Rouge rapper yelling to a wall, and according to her, that’s what he does whenever he is depressed. As for the video, it remains a mystery whether or not the 20-year-old rapper was shooting a music video or what exactly was happening. However, it does appear that there were other people in the room.

Earlier this month, Yaya Mayweather was again forced to defend herself after hinting that she and NBA YoungBoy are engaged. The trolling from his fans came as quickly as she could send out the post on IG. It came as a shocker to most that Yaya and NBA Youngboy were back together, although he never confirmed it. The two who dated briefly earlier this year sparked some controversy when their relationship ended in public shambles. Yaya was accused of slashing the tires on Youngboy’s Maybach, causing him to go on Instagram and publicly shame her for being a vandal.

In his video response to the incident, NBA Youngboy called Yaya an “old inherited a** b*tch” and said he earned everything he has all on his own. The rapper followed up with a Michael Jackson “Dirty Diana” inspired diss track called “Dirty Iyanna” earlier this month. Yaya then posted a video to Instagram of her and her mother dancing to the diss track during a car ride. While that was confusing enough, NBA Youngboy added to the bewilderment when he commented, “I’m laughing so hard I love you,” on the post, and Yaya responded with, “Lol love you more baby.”

This sparked some major talk on social media about the young lovebirds rekindling a toxic relationship. Fans and critics alike started weighing in left and right. Taking to Instagram once again to shut down the comments, Yaya wrote, “Y’all daddies done did y’all mamas way worse and they still had y’all raggedy a**es so mind ya bidness when it come to me & mine,” she said on her Instagram story.

Most fans found Yaya’s remarks amusing, cracking jokes about the fact that NBA Youngboy allegedly got someone else pregnant and that Yaya’s “me & mine” was actually for “everybody.” At the end of the day, these two are only 19 and 20-years old, so is it really that strange to see them on-again-off-again?