NBA YoungBoy Reacts To Yaya Mayweather’s Viral Video, “I Love You”

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather says no love lost.

Iyanna Mayweather, whose more popularly known as Money Yaya and NBA Youngboy, seems to be back on great terms. Over the weekend, Yaya took to Instagram to share a video of her and her mom turning up to a diss track by NBA Youngboy. The interesting part was that the diss track was for her. Earlier this year, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Floyd Mayweather Jr’s daughter dated on and off for a while, and the toxic union ended in the rapper’s tires getting slashed.

This month NBA Youngboy released his new song “Dirty Iyanna,” and the music video features a Yaya Mayweather look-alike who reenacted the whole attack on Youngboy’s Maybach. It’s fair to say that everyone assumed that Youngboy and his ex-girlfriend were not getting along. However, it turns out we could not be more wrong, as seen with the duo’s latest adorable exchange on Instagram.

After Yaya posted the video of her and her mom in the car dancing to the diss track made for her by her ex-boyfriend, many thought it was a clear indication that the tension between the two had dissolved, but apparently they’ve made much greater strides than that. NBA Youngboy surprised the lot of us when he commented on the viral video making the rounds on social media.

Unable to contain his amusement, the 20-year-old rapper wrote, “I’m laughing so hard I love you,” along with a green heart emoji. That was enough to get fans to do a double-take as it came as kind of a surprise that Yaya and Youngboy were back on “lovey” terms. Just when fans started to question if the two were back together, Yaya validated the commented with a telling response. “Lol love you more baby,” she wrote back.

It’s hard to tell if this means these two are back together or just on great terms and still have love for each other. Time will tell as we keep our eyes peeled for more of their social media interactions and also to see if they’ll make an appearance together.