Boosie Badazz Reacts To Rihanna Being Single Again, “God Is Great”

Boosie Badazz shares his priceless reaction to Rihanna becoming a single woman again.

Boosie Badazz’s infatuation with Rihanna is no secret. In fact, he regularly posts about her on his Instagram account and has been very vocal about his admiration of the Bajan pop beauty. In his opinion, RiRi is the sexiest woman alive and he would go to war to get a date with her. So it wasn’t surprising that on Friday he shared his reaction to news that Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel have broken up. “#GODISGREAT #sexiestwomanaliveainttrippin,” the Baton Rouge rapper wrote while captioning a photo of RiRi on the Gram.

Certainly, there ain’t no shame in Boosie’s game. Earlier in the day, the Louisiana legend, who is formerly known as Lil Boosie, took to Instagram to share a couple pictures of his favorite celebrity crush, Rihanna. He captioned the photos with a desperate plea to none other than President Trump, saying that he would gladly be deployed to war if he could get a DM from Rihanna. The post included two pictures of the superstar singer, including one from her Fenty spread and another from her role in the movie Battleship.

This show of thirst for the Barbados beauty is nothing new for Boosie Badazz, who has shown the “Rude Boy” singer love repeatedly over the past several years, even letting everyone know that he routinely slides into her DMs despite receiving no response. He also frequently appears in the comment section of her posts, shooting his shot repeatedly with no success. Of course, Boosie isn’t alone in his lust over RiRi, as the singer has been considered one of the baddest and most dynamic celebrities in the game for many years now.

While it seems unlikely that Boosie Badazz will ever have a shot at Rih, his chances are looking better now that the singer and beauty mogul has reportedly split from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. The couple had been dating for over three years before calling it quits, and now the internet is on fire with talks of who has a shot at the highly desired star. Details have yet to surface regarding the circumstances of the breakup, but Rihanna will likely be avoiding her flooded DMs for now.