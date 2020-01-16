Grammys To Pay Special Tribute To Nipsey Hussle: Report

The Grammys reportedly has something special planned to honor the late Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle attended last year’s Grammy Awards as a nominee for Best Rap Album for what would be his final project, Victory Lap. Just two months later he was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles. Although the Recording Academy didn’t grant Nipsey the accolade, they plan on honoring him in a major way this year at the 2020 Grammy Awards, according to a new report.

Hit Daily Double’s “Rumor Mill” report announced the ceremony that will air live on Jan. 26 on CBS is set to feature a “major segment” paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle, and honoring what he accomplished in his 33 years of living. Nipsey is nominated for three posthumous Grammy nods including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance. The Grammys would follow behind the 2019 BET Awards which also incorporated a tribute to Nipsey with the help of DJ Khaled, John Legend and YG.

The tribute has yet to be confirmed by the academy, but the act would only be right considering Nipsey’s impact on hip-hop coupled with his philanthropic efforts before his tragic death. The “Last Time That I Checc’d” rapper’s funeral service was held in a sold-out Staples Center in Los Angeles, only confirming how important he was to the culture. It is crazy to think that we are already approaching the one-year anniversary of his death, which happened after he had all the momentum in the world coming off of his Grammy nomination.

Earlier this week it was announced that Victory Lap officially went platinum. The Grammys also revealed that Tyler, The Creator and H.E.R. will be joining the lineup of performances that night.