Love & Hip Hop: Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Break Up Is Fake Says Moniece Slaughter

Lil Fizz’s baby mama, Moniece Slaughter, claims the break-up between Fizz and Apryl Jones is a stunt, and the two are still very much a couple.

Just last week we reported, Apryl Jones had confirmed her “break-up” with former B2K member Lil Fizz, but now Moniece Slaughter, Fizz’s baby mama is saying not so fast. According to Moniece, the two are still very much so a couple, and the “break-up” was only a stunt.

During an interview with Baller Alert, Moniece suggested that the two decided to remove any trace of their relationship from social media because of the legal stipulations between Apryl and Omarion’s on-going custody battle. Apparently, Fizz is not to be around Apryl and Omarion’s children. The two share a daughter, A’mei, age 3 and a son, Megaa, age 5.

“She’s in and out of court with Omari,” Moniece said. “They un-followed each other [on Instagram] to get the public off their asses.”

But the Love & Hip Hop star believes they are still going strong and said she saw Apryl at Fizz’s (Dreaux) home just a few weeks ago.

“Kam (Lil Fizz and Moniece’s son) Facetimed him (Fizz) for bed two Mondays ago, and she (Apryl) was in the background,” said Moniece, “He made sure to put her in the frame.”

She followed up her statement by claiming the two are not only together but also still living with one another.

“They’re still very much together. Still living together, and she has not lost custody (of her children),” Moniece said.

Moniece backed up her claims by referencing multiple Instagram pictures from Apryl’s account.

“The pictures she’s been posting of her and her daughter with the stripper pole in the background are in Dreux’s house,” said Moniece. “The video of her sleep on the floor Christmas Day and toasting with her friends was at Dreux’s house as well.”

From the sounds of this interview, co-parenting isn’t going well. But Moniece insisted that the blame lies with Fizz, not Apryl. She referenced her son’s recent birthday party as an example.

Moniece shared that Fizz skipped out on Kamron’s Jan. 4 birthday celebration.

“He threw a party…Apryl and her children were in attendance, along with my abusive sociopathic biological father, Michael Slaughter,” Moniece continued. “I threw Kamron’s birthday party on Jan. 4, and over 75 guests [were] in attendance. He [Fizz] was invited.”