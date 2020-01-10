Love & Hip-Hop: Apryl Jones Breaks Silence On Lil Fizz Breakup

Omarion’s baby mama Apryl Jones addresses rumors about her recent break-up with Lil Fizz.

We’ve watched Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood stars; Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz’s relationship play out show-by-show where a friendship transformed into a relationship, but now with trouble in paradise, the two stars seem to be officially done. Only five days into the new year, Urban Islandz reported that the couple had abruptly stopped following each other on social media, but now Apryl is breaking her silence on her rumored break up with Lil Fizz and the status of their relationship.

Apryl Jones recently sat down for an interview with Claudia Jordan, where she spilled the tea about her split with rapper Lil Fizz (Dreux Pierre Frédéric). While The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star was reluctant when asked to address the break-up rumors, she did confirm that she was newly single.

“Dreux is a great man his focus is on Cam, and my focus is on my children, and we are where we are,” said Apryl.

Despite cheating rumors, it appears the separation was amicable. Previously, we reported on rumors that Apryl might be cheating on Fizz with FBGBabyGoat after a video surface of Apryl and FBGBabyGoat, getting cozy while being surrounded by some other women. While she never directly addressed those allegations, she did allude to an on-going friendship with the B2K bandmate.

Apryl also said she had no regrets following the split. “It’s easy to open up yourself to someone (Lil Fizz) like that, and not care what judgment that is going to come from it,” said Apryl.

Elsewhere in the interview, Claudia asked the reality-TV star to essentially address the “haters,” who claim Apryl is the reason behind B2K’s separation. “It was already done,” explained Apryl. She went to say she had no control over the group members, and that a lot of internal conflicts were happening behind the scenes.

Apryl closed the interview by sharing with Claudia that her new direction in life would be centered on giving back to the community and sharing moments with her children.