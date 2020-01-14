50 Cent Explains Why He Told Eminem To Ignore Nick Cannon Disrespect

50 Cent says he advice Eminem to ignore Nick Cannon’s disrespect.

50 Cent has been a player in a few feuds during his time, so he’s amassed enough wisdom to dish out some advice when it comes to beef. That’s exactly what the Power actor has tried to do for his good friend, Eminem. Slim Shady has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with Nick Cannon for, oh, just the last ten years. At the onset, the beef was about Em’s alleged relationship with Nick’s wife, Mariah Carey. He claims they dated for 6 months; she says he’s dreaming, and it never happened. Slim recorded a few songs, Nick and Mariah released some of their own, and eventually, everyone got bored… until December 2019.

Eminem reignited the dormant drama through his track “Lord Above,” which included the lyrics, “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered… / I let her chop my b**ls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

What followed is a series of clapback diss tracks from Nick Cannon, referring to his nemesis as the “KKK of his generation” and Em’s associates laying down their own beats in the “Not Afraid” rapper’s defense. Although 50 Cent never got into a studio for his brother, after Nick released his diss track “The Invitation,” Curtis Jackson went on Instagram to call him out.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf***er come close to beating him man,” he wrote alongside a picture of Eminem. “Hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo a** when I see you PUNK!”

Now Fiddy has some direct advice for Marshall Mathers: Ignore Nick.

Speaking to The Wrap about the drama, the “I’m the Man” rapper said, “I told him don’t even say nothing to him. The record is terrible. You can’t argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop.”

We wonder if 50 will heed his own advice when it comes to French Montana.