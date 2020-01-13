Moneybagg Yo Sheds Some Light On Megan Thee Stallion Break Up

Moneybagg Yo is shedding some more light on what’s behind his break up with Megan Thee Stallion.

2020 is already shaping up to be a good year for Moneybagg Yo, as long as he can leave 2019 dating rumors in the past. Moneybagg recently sat down with Ebro Darden for an interview to discuss his latest album drop, Time Served —a 15-track effort that he described during the interview as one of his “best projects eva.” But before the Memphis-rapper could discuss his new music, curious minds needed one major question answered, “What happened with Megan?”

Ebro didn’t leave fans waiting either; he jumped right into the topic, “Was it being in public that made it hard,” he asked, “or did you f**k up?”

Moneybagg Yo didn’t shy away from the question, and answered, “Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot,” admitted the rapper. He continued by wishing Thee Stallion well, “It didn’t work but I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan ya’ll know are two different things. It’s still love, we just didn’t see eye to eye.”

He also explained that timing was a big factor in the couple’s separation, while remaining positive about the subject, even revealing he purchased the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper a puppy dog to keep her company while on the road. The Memphis rapper explains that that is the reason why he ended up getting her a dog.

While his version of the break-up sounds, “Cute?” Megan’s latest record with pop-songstress Normani may tell a different story. Yesterday, the duo released a collaborative single “Diamonds” for the Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn soundtrack.

In a fiery verse, Megan Thee Stallion dishes, “Broke up with my ex, uh, dumped him in a text/Would wish you the best, but I already left.”

Since Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t appear to be making any statements right now, fans will be left wondering who’s the “ex” she referred to in the new hit track.

