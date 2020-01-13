Kodak Black Tells Drake He’s His Biggest Fan, Asks For Collab Album

Kodak Black wants to make a collab project with Drake.

Kodak Black might currently be behind bars, but that isn’t stopping him from showing some love to his favorite rapper on social media. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was seen on Instagram leaving comments on Drake’s posts that read, “I Am Your Biggest Fan Sir. I Love Your Music Sir.” He went on to suggest that the two collaborate someday, but only if they can make it a full-length project.

“If We Can’t Do A Whole Album Together, I Never Want To Do A Song With You Sir,” Kodak wrote from prison. While it might seem like Kodak is gassing Drizzy up, it appears the admiration is mutual.

Back in December of 2018, Black shared a DM with the OVO rapper in which Drake praised Kodak’s album Dying to Live. During the conversation, the 6 God wrote, “Bro your album really one of my favorites in the last five years. The bars you are rapping about friends and your purpose is so pure.” It even seems Drake was asking for advice to find some of his own inspiration, going on to say, “What got you there? Like you are almost talking from this god level birds eye view of your own life. I wanna know how you broke that wall.”

Although it seems like Drake might be on board for a collaboration with Kodak should the opportunity present itself, unfortunately for both rappers, Black remains behind bars after being sentenced to 46 months in federal custody on weapons charges. In November he was charged with two additional counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and could receive up to thirty years more added on to his sentence for each count. However, it seems Kodak isn’t phased by his lack of freedom and is continuing to ponder new music ideas while incarcerated.