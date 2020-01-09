Kodak Black’s Team Wants Fans To Write Him In Prison

Kodak Black wants to hear from his fans while he’s behind bars.

Kodak Black isn’t letting a little thing like prison bars keep him from connecting with his fans on the outside. Actually, it’s just the opposites these days and the South Florida rapper has instead built a loyal pen pal group amongst his followers. Just today his Sniper Gang Apparel Instagram account posted his address and encouraged fans to write more.

“Keep them letters coming. They mean the world to Yak,” the message reads, alongside Kodak’s P.O. Box, government name (Bill Kapri), and his inmate ID number. Obviously, the fan support means a lot to the young 22-year-old rapper who is currently serving a sentence of three years and ten months in federal prison after lying about his criminal record to purchase guns.

In light of his legal woes, fans have noticed a more reflective and certainly a more charitable KB during his incarceration. Just a few weeks back Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ the rapper gave thousands of dollars away to the less fortunate during the holiday season—donating to various charities, religious institutions, and individual families.

Despite Kodak’s seemingly optimistic perspective, his time in federal prison has been anything but sweet. If you recall back in December, Urban Islandz reported on Kodak’s alleged prison set up where he was beaten and possibly drugged during an altercation. The rapper’s team took to Instagram letting the world and fans know that a massive prison fight left him feeling dazed, paranoid and ill.

The post read: “On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC,” Kodak wrote. “That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience, I managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied! This left me in a state of paranoia.”

Fans’ well wishes are having a positive effect on his psyche. So to all the Kodak fans, would you be down to write to the address and send your favorite Florida rapper some love?